It’s hard to resist a true Southern belle such as Dolly. With a constantly wagging tail and a heart full of devotion, she’s a lady of society looking for a family to love. Dolly is a 1-year-old, happy-go-lucky Shepherd mix who enjoys the company of anyone who will put her in the spotlight. Active and playful, she’s looking for a home where she’ll be provided with plenty of activities. She’d be thrilled to accompany you on your outdoor outings, or at least have a large yard where she can frolic with her four-legged friends. Always flashing that glamour shot smile and handing out kisses to her adoring fans, there’s lots of love in this pretty little lady! Salem is one of the friendliest, most carefree cats you’ll ever meet. He seems to believe that life is meant for nothing other than good times, despite the fact that he’s spent most of his life outdoors fending for himself. He never meets a stranger and is always the first one to mew for attention when someone new enters the room. He is slender but handsome, with a solid black coat that is accented with a small white star on his chest and a splash of white on his tummy. He enjoys batting a toy around from time to time, but ultimately, he wants attention from his humans, whether that means lots of scratches and belly rubs or the chance to settle down in a lap for a good long snooze. And yes, Salem will gladly tell you what he wants, as he’s quite the talker. Schedule an appointment to meet him today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
