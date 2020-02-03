Are you looking for the perfect pooch to complete your family? Meet Mushu. This playful pup is just as sweet and loving as he appears, with big soulful eyes and a cheerful face. His uniquely patterned black and white coat is velvety soft, which you’ll appreciate when he settles in for snuggles. And that white face with black across the top of his head and ears makes him look like he’s wearing a hat – it’s simply adorable. But it’s Mushu’s personality that’s the clincher. This 9-month-old mixed breed is affectionate, intelligent, and eager to please, wanting nothing more than to spend time with his humans and four-legged friends. Warning: if you don’t want to fall head-over-heels in love with Creamsicle, turn away now. This 3-year-old orange and white tabby is nothing short of gorgeous, with a gentle and friendly disposition to boot. She has her playful side, but she’s grown out of that excitable kitten stage and settled into a more dignified adulthood. She does like to be petted and scratched, however, and she’s not afraid to let you know when she wants attention. And boy oh boy, is she gorgeous. You really need to meet Creamsicle today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Feb. 8.