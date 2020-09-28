The one thing Piper wants more than anything in the world right now is to find a home to call her own. With a smile and personality like hers, you would think that wouldn’t be too hard. She’s laid back, quiet, and is always delighted to just be in your presence, and at 7 years old, you don’t have to worry about this Hound mix being overly hyper. She still likes to play, however, but she’d much rather spend her time lounging on the couch with you. Piper likes her two-legged companions better than the four-legged kind, as she seems to think she deserves all the loves (which she does). Come and fall in love with this sweet girl today. Ebony wants everyone to know that she’d be the perfect companion to anyone looking for a gentle, easy-going lap kitty. This lovely 2-year-old feline is truly the whole package. For starters, she’s absolutely gorgeous — a solid black beauty with captivating golden-yellow eyes that exhibit her intelligence and gentle soul. She gets along with everyone, including other cats and dogs, and she’s a major cuddle bug, preferring to spend most of her time curled up in your lap. She enjoys the little things in life and would be so grateful to be a member of your family. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Stockman Oil for these featured pets through Saturday.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
