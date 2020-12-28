You might not think “Sparkle” would be the best fitting name for a male Pit Bull, but it’s the perfect name for this boy because he shines on the inside and out. With a heart of gold, a boatload of energy and a handsome face that always has a smile plastered on it, how could you not fall in love with Sparkle? This 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier/Retriever mix has the sweetest personality, too: he is humble and very eager to please, and nothing makes him happier than spending time with people. He’d much rather get pets and snuggles than chase after toys. This is one irresistible pup who wants nothing more than to be a part of someone’s family. If you’ve never been bewitched by a fabulous feline, now is the time, because Stalker is sure to charm his way into your heart, and hopefully, your home. He’s a big, affectionate guy whose allure isn’t just fur deep. He is indeed quite handsome, with a sleek jet black coat and large green eyes, but it’s his temperament that will enchant you. He is a laidback 6-year-old who would prefer snuggling down in your lap and receiving loads of pets and scratches rather than chasing around toys. Stalker has lived in a home with other cats before and already knows proper house etiquette. Unfortunately, his owner passed away due to illness and now he is left homeless. Stalker is hoping for a miracle and a new home. Let that home be yours. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday.