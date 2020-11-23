Agatha is determined to prove that Pit Bulls are actually wonderful dogs and don’t deserve the bad reputation that they’re often given. Agatha is a small, 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix, and she is the sweetest dog you will ever meet. She has a gentle soul and a calm demeanor, and she has won over the hearts of every person she has ever met. With a face as cute as hers, how could you not fall in love? She desires nothing more than to spend time with her humans, and if that means that she gets to snuggle in your lap, then even better. Agatha cannot wait to find a family of her own. Stop by the shelter, and she’ll undoubtedly steal your heart, too. Some wonderful things do come in small packages, but sometimes even better things come in big ones! Introducing Gecko! This 2 1/2-year-old male cat isn’t short on anything: good looks, personality, or size. He is a large boy made up of pure, purring love. He has a gorgeous all-black coat, save for the few white hairs on his chest, and the most striking green eyes. His personality is oh-so-sweet, and he will happily accept any and all attention. Gecko gets along with children and other cats and would love to become a member of your family. Make him yours this holiday season. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Uniquely Yours for these featured pets through Saturday.