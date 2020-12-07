Waterloo Elementary School is moving to eLearning because of several staff members having COVID-19, Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Ameca Thomas announced in a news release.
“The small staff at Waterloo cannot absorb the significant level of absences required in this case and the availability of substitutes is limited,” the release said.
The change will begin today, and the school will be virtual for at least the remainder of this week.
The school will provide meals to students through a drive through pick up. The district is monitoring the situation.